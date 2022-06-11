Mario Strikers: Battle League gives players the opportunity to customize each character as they see fit, by equipping them with up to four distinct pieces of gear, each focused on increasing a single stat, at the expense of another. But how can you unlock all gear sets in Mario Strikers: Battle League? To answer that and more, we will now tell you how to unlock all gear sets currently featured on the game, as well as the price of each piece.

How to unlock all gear in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Currently, Mario Strikers: Battle League features a total of six gear sets, all composed of four different pieces. Of the 6 available sets, the first 5, Cannon, Chain, Turbo, Muscle, and Trick, will all be available from the get-go, with each piece costing 100 coins. Apart from the five starting gear sets, players will be able to unlock the game’s sixth and currently only unlockable set, Bushido, by completing the game’s Championship Cup on the normal difficulty level. Differently from the other sets, each Bushido set piece will give +4 to a single stat, while decreasing all the remaining ones by 1 point. Each Bushido piece can be purchased in exchange for 300 coins. To recap, you can check out how to unlock all gear pieces in the game, below:

Cannon Set : Available for purchase by default for 100 coins a piece.

Chain Set : Available for purchase by default for 100 coins a piece.

Turbo Set : Available for purchase by default for 100 coins a piece.

Muscle Set : Available for purchase by default for 100 coins a piece.

Trick Set : Available for purchase by default for 100 coins a piece.

: Available for purchase by default for 100 coins a piece. Bushido Set: Available for purchase after completing the game’s Championship Cup for 300 coins a piece.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.