As they follow Zack’s story, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion players can complete side-missions, meet new characters, and of course unlock a wide array of different shops, each selling a different selection of handy items. But how can you unlock all of the available shops in the game? Now, in order to help you get some of the game’s handiest items, such as both the Protect Ring and the Genji Helm, the latter of which may as well cost both a liver and lung, here’s how to unlock all shops on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

How to Unlock all Shops on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

As we talked about in our review of the title, a large part of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion revolves in taking on missions in order to unlock new features, and the stores are no exception, as most of them can only be unlocked by either completing specific missions or side-objectives. With that said, you can check out how to unlock each of the shops available in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion below:

Shinra Building Shop: Available once the mechanic is unlocked. Sector 5 – Materia Shop: Can be unlocked by completing the game’s M6-2-3: Mako Excavation Site mission. Sector 6 – Accessory Shop: Can be unlocked by completing the game’s M6-2-6: Underground City mission. Sector 7 – Shop: Can be unlocked by opening a treasure chest during the game’s M4-4-3: Infiltration mission. Sector 8 – Materia Shop: Can be unlocked by completing the M6-2-1: Slum Development Plan 1 mission. Gongaga Trading: Can be unlocked by completing the game’s M2-3-1: Unidentified Monsters mission. Mythril Mine Trading: Can be unlocked by completing the game’s M2-4-5: Cave-In Investigation mission. Nibel Accessories: Can be unlocked by opening a chest on the game’s M6-4-4: Hiding in the Wasteland mission. Research Dept. QMC: Can be unlocked automatically as part of the game’s fourth chapter. Research Dept. QMC+: Can be found in a chest in Gongaga – Outskirts. The Happy Turtle: Can be unlocked by completing the game’s M4-3-6: Stop the Assailants mission. Wutai Secret Shop: Can be unlocked by opening a chest during the game’s M4-2-6: The Five Saints of Wutai mission. Junon Souvenirs: Can be unlocked by opening a chest during the M2-4-1: A Solitary Island mission. Bone Village Outlet: Can be unlocked by opening a chest during the game’s M7-5-3: Girl on the Desert Island mission Online Shop Duo: Can be unlocked by opening a chest during the game’s M9-3-3: Genesis’s New Weapon mission Online Shop Shade: Can be unlocked by opening a chest during the game’s M9-5-4: Abnormal Power mission.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022