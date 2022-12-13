In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, players can make use of a wide array of different summons, each capable of performing different moves and making their mark on the battlefield in different ways. But how can you unlock all the summons in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to unlock all of the available summons in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

How to Unlock all Summons on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

In total, you can get access to a total of 11 summoning Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, all of which can be accessed through the DMW system. With that said, you can check out how to get all of the summons in the game below:

Ifrit: Can be unlocked by completing the M8-1-1: Rematch with Ifrit mission.

Bahamut: Can be unblocked by completing the M8-1-4: Rematch with Bahamut mission.

Odin: Can be unlocked by completing the M8-1-6: Mystery Materia mission. The mission can be unlocked by completing all of the other missions part of the M8-1: Starting Out series.

Bahamut Fury: Can be unlocked by completing the M8-5-6: Treasure Info 6 mission. The mission can be unlocked by taking part in all Yufie-related missions, which start with the From a Hot Treasure Hunter ser of missions.

Chocobo: Can be unlocked by completing the M8-4-1: Suspicious Mail 1 mission. The mission became available for us during the Reactor 5 portion of Chapter 3.

Phoenix: Can be unblocked by first triggering the Seven Wonders questline in Nibelheim and then interacting with it at the water tower. Can only be acquired before the start of the Nibelheim tragedy and is the only Materia in our list which will not become available at any other portion of the game.

Cait Sith: Can be unlocked by completing the M8-4-3: Suspicious Mail 3 mission.

Moogle: Can be unlocked by completing the M8-4-4: Suspicious Mail 4 mission.

Cactuar: Can be unlocked by completing the M10-1-3: Cactuar Found? mission.

Tonberry: Can be unlocked by completing M10-2-3: Master Tonberry.

Magic Pot: Can be unlocked by encountering the enemy on M-10-2-3 and then making use of the right types of Materia in order to please it.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022