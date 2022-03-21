How to Unlock Every Job in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

As you journey through Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins, you’ll be on your journey to kill Chaos, find Chaos and do whatever it takes to stop Chaos. It seems like protagonist Jack Garland has one thing on his mind, he’s a man of many talents. Wielding swords, staff, and anything in between, you’re able to switch your job to take on baddies through its massive world.
However, how do you unlock more jobs? If you’re bored of using the standard sword, you may want to switch it up and become something new, so follow along as we help you not only kill Chaos but become something new in the process.
Stranger of Paradise – How To Unlock Jobs
As you’re moving through dungeons and taking on foes with Stranger of Paradise’s unique and crazy combat system, you’ll be able to take on a few different roles, as well as allow your partners to follow suit.
There are a total of 28 different jobs, ranging from Basic, Advanced, and Expert. Your Basic Jobs, and how to unlock them, are:
- Swordsmen – Obtain a Greatsword
- Duelist – Obtain a Dagger
- Swordfighter – Obtain a Sword
- Pugilist – Obtain Knuckles
- Marauder – Obtain an Axe
- Ronin – Obtain a Kitana
- Lancer – Obtain a Lance
- Mage – Obtain a Mace
For your Advanced Jobs, you’ll need to level up specific jobs and unlock abilities within their skill trees to level them up to their next ability type. To do that, you’ll need to level up the following jobs for their advanced portion:
- Knight – Level Up Swordfighter
- Monk – Level Up Pugilist and Lancer
- Warrior – Level Up Swordsman and Ronin
- Thief – Level Up Pugilist and Duelist
- Red Mage – Level Up Swordfighter and Mage
- Berserker – Level Up Marauder and Swordsman
- Samurai – Level Up Ronin
- White Mage – Level Up Mage
- Dragoon – Level Up Lancer and Marauder
Much like the Advanced Jobs listed above, Expert Jobs require you to level up and unlock abilities within the skill trees of their respective classes. All Expert Jobs, and their required classes, are as follows:
- Assassin – Level Up Thief and Monk
- Ninja – Level Up Samurai and Thief
- Tyrant – Level Up Red Mage and Monk
- Sage – Level Up Black Mage and White Mage
- Dark Knight – Level Up Berserker, Warrior, and Black Mage
- Breaker – Level Up Samurai, Dragoon, and Berserker
- Paladin – Level Up Knight and White Mage
- Void Knight – Level Up Knight and Red Mage
- Liberator – Level Up Dragoon and Warrior
- Cyclic Warrior – Unlocked upon completing the Main Story
There are many different types of jobs, all with their unique strengths and weaknesses. Since combat is electrifying in this game and requires a surprising amount of depth to get good, you’ll find yourself gravitating towards specific job types in no time. Combining the powers of a Swordsmen and a Mage, giving you punishing damage up close, and the ability to cast magic at your foes is a great way to make sure that you can make it through the early game, but you’ll find your pattern sooner than later!
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.