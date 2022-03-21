How to Unlock Every Job in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

As you journey through Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins, you’ll be on your journey to kill Chaos, find Chaos and do whatever it takes to stop Chaos. It seems like protagonist Jack Garland has one thing on his mind, he’s a man of many talents. Wielding swords, staff, and anything in between, you’re able to switch your job to take on baddies through its massive world.

However, how do you unlock more jobs? If you’re bored of using the standard sword, you may want to switch it up and become something new, so follow along as we help you not only kill Chaos but become something new in the process.

Stranger of Paradise – How To Unlock Jobs

As you’re moving through dungeons and taking on foes with Stranger of Paradise’s unique and crazy combat system, you’ll be able to take on a few different roles, as well as allow your partners to follow suit.

There are a total of 28 different jobs, ranging from Basic, Advanced, and Expert. Your Basic Jobs, and how to unlock them, are:

Swordsmen – Obtain a Greatsword

Duelist – Obtain a Dagger

Swordfighter – Obtain a Sword

Pugilist – Obtain Knuckles

Marauder – Obtain an Axe

Ronin – Obtain a Kitana

Lancer – Obtain a Lance

Mage – Obtain a Mace

For your Advanced Jobs, you’ll need to level up specific jobs and unlock abilities within their skill trees to level them up to their next ability type. To do that, you’ll need to level up the following jobs for their advanced portion:

Knight – Level Up Swordfighter

Monk – Level Up Pugilist and Lancer

Warrior – Level Up Swordsman and Ronin

Thief – Level Up Pugilist and Duelist

Red Mage – Level Up Swordfighter and Mage

Berserker – Level Up Marauder and Swordsman

Samurai – Level Up Ronin

White Mage – Level Up Mage

Dragoon – Level Up Lancer and Marauder

Much like the Advanced Jobs listed above, Expert Jobs require you to level up and unlock abilities within the skill trees of their respective classes. All Expert Jobs, and their required classes, are as follows:

Assassin – Level Up Thief and Monk

Ninja – Level Up Samurai and Thief

Tyrant – Level Up Red Mage and Monk

Sage – Level Up Black Mage and White Mage

Dark Knight – Level Up Berserker, Warrior, and Black Mage

Breaker – Level Up Samurai, Dragoon, and Berserker

Paladin – Level Up Knight and White Mage

Void Knight – Level Up Knight and Red Mage

Liberator – Level Up Dragoon and Warrior

Cyclic Warrior – Unlocked upon completing the Main Story

There are many different types of jobs, all with their unique strengths and weaknesses. Since combat is electrifying in this game and requires a surprising amount of depth to get good, you’ll find yourself gravitating towards specific job types in no time. Combining the powers of a Swordsmen and a Mage, giving you punishing damage up close, and the ability to cast magic at your foes is a great way to make sure that you can make it through the early game, but you’ll find your pattern sooner than later!

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.