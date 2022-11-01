How-to-Unlock-Kraken-in-Bayonetta-3

Infernal Demons play a massive role in Bayonetta 3, especially when combat becomes significantly more challenging as you progress through the game. So naturally, as the going gets tough, your demons will have to get tougher, and the Kraken is one of the best. However, unlike other demons within the game, you won’t immediately unlock this one at the end of a chapter, so you will need to work especially hard if you want to add him to your roster. Read on to discover the process you need to take to add the Kraken to your team.

How to Access the Kraken Infernal Demon in Bayonetta 3

To unlock the Kraken Infernal Demon, you will need access to the Phenomenal Remnant for Chapter 14. This can only be done by collecting all three Umbran Tears of Blood animals from Chapter 14 and completing the chapter. Once you have found the Crow, the Toad, and the Cat for this level and finished the chapter, when you return to the map after the credits roll, you will see a red marker to signify the Phenomenal Remnant being unlocked. Enter this level, and you will immediately engage in combat with the Kraken as you did at the beginning of the game.

The best tactic to take when fighting the Kraken is to keep track of its tentacles and bombard it with attack whenever there’s an opening. Luckily, it’s a relatively simple boss to defeat once you’ve memorized the attack pattern, depending on your difficulty level. However, considering its post-credit combat, it won’t stray from putting up a decent fight. Once you have defeated the Kraken, you’ll be able to add him to the selection of Infernal demons, and you will gain access to Cassiopeia, one of Bayonetta’s weapons. Your hard work in locating the Umbran animals will pay off when you can summon the Kraken from the depths.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022