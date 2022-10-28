Bayonetta 3: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

If you’re considering jumping into the Alphaverse with Bayonetta 3, you have probably thought about the challenge it will present. If there’s one thing every Bayonetta fan can sympathize with, it’s how relentlessly challenging the franchise has been. However, this shouldn’t put you off. Luckily, there are a handful of difficulty modes to explore to see what suits you. So read on to learn the ins and outs of difficulty.

Everything You Need to Know about Difficulty in Bayonetta 3

There are three difficulty modes players will be able to experience during their time with the game, all posing a new level of threat. Because of this, and how Bayonetta is known for its challenge during combat and boss battles, it’s essential to consider which difficulty you would like to experience during your time with the title. Of course, if you’d like to take things at a more leisurely pace, you are free too, but if that’s too easy, there are options for you too.

Game difficulty can change at any point, even after the introduction. So if you select Expert Mode and realize you have bitten off more than you can chew, try not to fret. Instead, press + on your controller and enter the difficulty menu to reassign the challenge. However, it’s best to do this before entering a Chapter while still in the selection screen.

Casual Mode

Casual Mode is designed for players who would prefer to appreciate the game’s story without having to repeat themselves after perishing during combat. While there is still ample opportunity for you to get to grips with Bayonetta and her abilities, alongside a variety of other characters, you’ll be able to take the story at your own pace without too much threat. If you feel impartial to combat, you may prefer the story with this difficulty level, and the traditional challenge of Bayonetta games will be reduced.

Standard Mode

Standard Mode is essentially the ‘traditional’ Bayonetta experience. While you still have a lot of space to enjoy the storyline, combat will offer a more thoughtful approach, and you will have to think more intensely about combos and how to use Infernal Demons appropriately. Your health bar will have much more considerable significance than in Casual Mode, and you should also pay close attention to your Magic Meter. If you’d like a slight challenge without feeling too frustrated, consider Standard Mode.

Expert Mode

If you are a veteran of the Bayonetta franchise, then Expert Mode may immediately pique your interest. However, this game mode is not for the faint of heart. Bayonetta games will threaten even the most competent players, and Expert Mode is rapid to show no remorse. For a new player, this game mode will indefinitely have you repeating several chapters due to how fierce the enemies become. You must utilize the Gates of Hell and keep your pockets full of lollies if you want to progress through this game mode.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022