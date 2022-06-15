How To Unlock Level Rush Mode in Neon White

If you’re looking for more content to take your time and your heart in Neon White, you’ll be pleased to know that there is an unlockable mode called Level Rush Mode, which will allow you to play through every level in one single go, from start to finish.

But what makes this mode interesting, compared to going through the story mode again? Let’s take a look at all of the details, where you’ll be able to see what makes Level Rush more intense than ever before. The stakes have never been this high, Neon so be prepared.

What Is Level Rush Mode in Neon White

After you complete the main story in Neon White, you’ll be able to go through and collect more Ace Medals if you haven’t achieved them, or you’ll be able to go directly into Level Rush Mode, which lets you play a randomized level set up so you never know what to expect next. You’ll need to use your muscle memory to its full extent as you make your way through these levels, from start to finish with no breaks. Thankfully, during Heaven mode, you’ll have unlimited lives and unlimited restarts.

However, Hell mode is when things get interesting. You’ll need to make your way through these levels once again, from start to finish, with a life counter and a reset counter. You’ll need to make sure that you’re on your best behavior as you make your way through these challenging stages once again, with the ability to unlock other playable Neons, as well as Mikey.

We won’t spoil all of the excitement, so you’ll need to do your best to make your way through all of these stages to make sure that you’re ready for all that Neon White has to throw at you. Make sure that you’re replaying levels as you come across them to achieve as many Ace Medals as possible as you make your way through the lengthy story mode.

Neon White is available on June 16th on Nintendo Switch and PC.