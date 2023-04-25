How to Unlock Magic Boots in Pokemon Infinite Fusion

Image: Schrroms / The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Infinite Fusion is a popular fan-made game that allows players to combine their Pokémon to create new and unique fusions. With over 170,000 possible combinations, 40 side quests, and multiple regions — Infinite Fusion is one of the most ambitious fan projects to date.

In official Pokémon titles, players that complete their Pokédex are typically awarded the Shiny Charm and a firm pat on the back. Pokémon Infinite Fusion takes this one step further and allows the player to access the Debug Menu via the Magic Boots once you’ve caught ’em all.

This guide covers everything you need to know to get your hands on the Magic Boots in Pokémon Infinite Fusion, including the best ways to use them and even how to get them early using Cheat Engine.

How to Get the Magic Boots in Pokemon Infinite Fusion

To unlock the Magic Boots in Pokémon Infinite Fusion, you must catch and register all 420 Pokémon in the base game.

Once your Pokédex is complete, head to Celadon City and talk to the Game Developer NPC to receive the Magic Boots and unlock Debug Mode.

Talking to Debug Fish after obtaining the boots will transport you to Debug Island, where you can easily access various commands, such as acquiring a specific fusion or giving yourself heaps of cash.

How to Use Cheat Engine to Get Magic Boots Early in Pokemon Infinite Fusion

Using the third-party program Cheat Engine, players can obtain the Magic Boots in Pokémon Infinite Fusion at any point of the game without meeting the complete Pokédex requirement.

Warning: Take extreme caution when using Cheat Engine, as many online games run anti-cheat software in the background and can suspend your account for simply having it downloaded.

Launch Pokémon Infinite Fusion and purchase two Potions .

. Deposit a Potion in your PC — you do not need to do this if there is one there already.

— you do not need to do this if there is one there already. Launch Cheat Engine and open Pokémon Infinite Fusion inside the program.

and open inside the program. In the Hex box, type 3 and click First scan

box, type and click In Pokémon Infinite Fusion, deposit another Potion into your PC .

. Type 5 into the Hex box in Cheat Engine and click Next Scan .

into the box in Cheat Engine and click . Withdraw a Potion from your PC.

from your PC. Type 3 into the Hex box and click Next Scan .

into the box and click . You should now only see one address in the Found box on the left of Cheat Engine.

box on the left of Cheat Engine. Right-click the address and click Browse this memory region .

. Click anywhere on the top line and press the up arrow key once .

. Look for 0C 1B 78 02 — this may appear differently in future versions but should always be nine places away from the final number in the code.

— this may appear differently in future versions but should always be nine places away from the final number in the code. Change 0C 1B 78 02 to 02 2B A9 03 .

to . Close the window and return to Pokémon Infinite Fusion.

and return to Pokémon Infinite Fusion. Withdraw Magic Boots from the PC.

What Do Magic Boots Do In Pokemon Infinite Fusion?

Once acquired, Magic Boots will be in the Key Items section of your Bag. Using the Magic Boots will enable Debug Mode, which can be accessed anytime by pressing F9. You can also walk over any tile by holding down the CTRL key.

Using the Debug Menu, you can access developer controls and manipulate the game to your heart’s content using its various options. We highly recommend creating a backup of your save data when using the Debug Menu, as specific actions can break the game or corrupt your save.

- This article was updated on April 24th, 2023