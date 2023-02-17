Pokémon Unbound is regarded as one of the better Game Boy Advance Pokémon ROM Hacks. While Pokémon Unbound features many quality-of-life improvements that make it more accessible than most Pokémon ROM Hacks, hackers have found plenty of cheat codes that will make players’ journey through the Borrius region even smoother. With a Pokédex-worth of codes to choose from, here is a list of the top ten best cheats for Pokémon Unbound.
The 10 Best Pokémon Unbound Cheats
Guaranteed Shiny Pokémon
1670047D 04815C68
18452A7D DDE55BCC
Unlimited Money
Game Shark
29C78059 96542194
Code Breaker
820257BC 423F
820257BE 000F
Unlimited Experience
Master Code
0000295F000A
101DC9D40007
830050000000
830050020000
EXP Code
74000130027D
7300218C0001
82023D501388
Wild Pokémon Gender Modifier
Code for Female Pokémon
EB34F751 A96B854D
78DA95DF 44018CB4
Code for Male Pokémon
EB34F751 A96B854D
141BB87C 83D7018F
100% Catch Rate
87ACF659 707466DC
8BB602F7 8CEB681A
Wild Pokémon Nature Modifier
Input code
AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95
Codes for specific Natures
D0E34D66 5796A7D3 = Hardy
D73BC50A 5F47AA0E = Lonely
E485844D 2F24038C = Brave
5EB8DEEE 692ED298 = Adamant
83286B46 6479AA98 = Naughty
35EB915F 08F33974 = Bold
A58F6F1B BFB13FEF = Docile
34027F23 7E7E1599 = Relaxed
CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9 = Impish
D593BF29 E18AAAE5 = Lax
1BC372C9 06B4D17F = Timid
D4950A99 D729D80A = Hasty
93F04759 F95753D9 = Serious
E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7 = Jolly
56F744B0 37E16732 = Naive
E1EB2109 4480C28D = Modest
A2461E51 304137B6 = Mild
0456554B 66D3AAF9 = Quiet
B05B4CCD A0A1505B = Bashful
909149AB 2DE8726A = Rash
31F62F82 D9A0C100 = Calm
9A41D845 41B93FE6 = Gentle
D47DA721 6C3B9FFC = Sassy
1A15BF1E E72650E4 = Careful
5A7B2626 21ECD183 = Quirky
One Hit KO
95EDFBBA A5A72A78
C833D1A0 02FA7205
Mega Evolution Stones
Input code
000014D1 000A
Mega Stone Codes
82003884 YYYY
01BE – Venusaurite
01BF – Charizardite X
01C0 – Charizardite Y
01C1 – Blastoisinite
01C2 – Beedrillite
01C3 – Pidgeotite
01C4 – Alakazite
01C5 – Slowbronite
01C6 – Gengarite
01C7 – Kangaskhite
01C8 – Pinsirite
01C9 – Gyaradosite
01CA – Aerodactylite
01CB – Mewtwonite X
01CC – Mewtwonite Y
01CD – Ampharosite
01CE – Steelixite
01CF – Scizorite
01D0 – Heracronite
01D1 – Houndoominite
01D2 – Tyranitarite
01D3 – Sceptilite
01D4 – Blazikenite
01D5 – Swampertite
01D6 – Gardevoirite
01D7 – Sablenite
01D8 – Mawilite
01D9 – Aggronite
01DA – Medichamite
01DB – Manectite
01DC – Sharpedonite
01DD – Cameruptite
01DE – Altarianite
01DF – Banettite
01E0 – Absolite
01E1 – Glalitite
01E2 – Salamencite
01E3 – Metagrossite
01E4 – Latiasite
01E5 – Latiosite
01E6 – Lopunnite
01E7 – Garchompite
01E8 – Lucarionite
01E9 – Abomasite
01EA – Galladite
01EB – Audinite
01EC – Diancite
Acquire All Z Crystals
82003884 029E – Normalium Z
82003884 029F – Fightinium Z
82003884 02A0 -Flyinium Z
82003884 02A1 – Poisonium Z
82003884 02A2 – Groundium Z
82003884 02A3 – Rockium Z
82003884 02A4 – Buginium Z
82003884 02A5 – Ghostinium Z
82003884 02A6 – Steelium Z
82003884 02A7 – Firium Z
82003884 02A8 -Waterium Z
82003884 02A9 – Grassium Z
82003884 02B0 – Alorichium Z
82003884 02B1 – Decidium Z
82003884 02B2 – Eevium Z
82003884 02B3 – Incinium Z
82003884 02B4 – Kommonium Z
82003884 02B5 – Lunalium Z
82003884 02B6 – Lycanium Z
82003884 02B7 – Mewnium Z
82003884 02B9 – Mimikium Z
82003884 02BA – Pikanium Z
82003884 02BB – Pikasunium Z
82003884 02BC – Primarium Z
82003884 02BD – Snorlium Z
82003884 02BE – Solganium Z
82003884 02BF – Tapunium Z
Acquiring Max Stats on Pokémon
1st Pokemon
420242DA03E7
000000070002
2nd Pokemon
4202433E03E7
000000070002
3rd Pokemon
420243A203E7
000000070002
4th Pokemon
4202440603E7
000000070002
5th Pokemon
4202446A03E7
000000070002
6th Pokemon
420244CE03E7
000000070002
While Pokémon Unbound features many other cheat codes that allow the player to acquire all eight Gym Badges instantly or gain unlimited Master Balls, many of these cheats can cause the game to crash. Even with the cheats listed above, players should only implement one code at a time to ensure they can reap the benefits of them without breaking the game.
- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023