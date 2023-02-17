Image: Pokémon Unbound

Pokémon Unbound is regarded as one of the better Game Boy Advance Pokémon ROM Hacks. While Pokémon Unbound features many quality-of-life improvements that make it more accessible than most Pokémon ROM Hacks, hackers have found plenty of cheat codes that will make players’ journey through the Borrius region even smoother. With a Pokédex-worth of codes to choose from, here is a list of the top ten best cheats for Pokémon Unbound.

The 10 Best Pokémon Unbound Cheats

Guaranteed Shiny Pokémon

1670047D 04815C68

18452A7D DDE55BCC

Unlimited Money

Game Shark

29C78059 96542194

Code Breaker

820257BC 423F

820257BE 000F

Unlimited Experience

Master Code

0000295F000A

101DC9D40007

830050000000

830050020000

EXP Code

74000130027D

7300218C0001

82023D501388

Wild Pokémon Gender Modifier

Code for Female Pokémon

EB34F751 A96B854D

78DA95DF 44018CB4

Code for Male Pokémon

EB34F751 A96B854D

141BB87C 83D7018F

100% Catch Rate

87ACF659 707466DC

8BB602F7 8CEB681A

Wild Pokémon Nature Modifier

Input code

AA3BB0ED 41CD5D95

Codes for specific Natures

D0E34D66 5796A7D3 = Hardy

D73BC50A 5F47AA0E = Lonely

E485844D 2F24038C = Brave

5EB8DEEE 692ED298 = Adamant

83286B46 6479AA98 = Naughty

35EB915F 08F33974 = Bold

A58F6F1B BFB13FEF = Docile

34027F23 7E7E1599 = Relaxed

CDA2AB99 F89D5BB9 = Impish

D593BF29 E18AAAE5 = Lax

1BC372C9 06B4D17F = Timid

D4950A99 D729D80A = Hasty

93F04759 F95753D9 = Serious

E9EC2CBF A7EDD4A7 = Jolly

56F744B0 37E16732 = Naive

E1EB2109 4480C28D = Modest

A2461E51 304137B6 = Mild

0456554B 66D3AAF9 = Quiet

B05B4CCD A0A1505B = Bashful

909149AB 2DE8726A = Rash

31F62F82 D9A0C100 = Calm

9A41D845 41B93FE6 = Gentle

D47DA721 6C3B9FFC = Sassy

1A15BF1E E72650E4 = Careful

5A7B2626 21ECD183 = Quirky

One Hit KO

95EDFBBA A5A72A78

C833D1A0 02FA7205

Related: 10 Best Pokemon Black 2 Cheats

Mega Evolution Stones

Input code

000014D1 000A

Mega Stone Codes

82003884 YYYY

01BE – Venusaurite

01BF – Charizardite X

01C0 – Charizardite Y

01C1 – Blastoisinite

01C2 – Beedrillite

01C3 – Pidgeotite

01C4 – Alakazite

01C5 – Slowbronite

01C6 – Gengarite

01C7 – Kangaskhite

01C8 – Pinsirite

01C9 – Gyaradosite

01CA – Aerodactylite

01CB – Mewtwonite X

01CC – Mewtwonite Y

01CD – Ampharosite

01CE – Steelixite

01CF – Scizorite

01D0 – Heracronite

01D1 – Houndoominite

01D2 – Tyranitarite

01D3 – Sceptilite

01D4 – Blazikenite

01D5 – Swampertite

01D6 – Gardevoirite

01D7 – Sablenite

01D8 – Mawilite

01D9 – Aggronite

01DA – Medichamite

01DB – Manectite

01DC – Sharpedonite

01DD – Cameruptite

01DE – Altarianite

01DF – Banettite

01E0 – Absolite

01E1 – Glalitite

01E2 – Salamencite

01E3 – Metagrossite

01E4 – Latiasite

01E5 – Latiosite

01E6 – Lopunnite

01E7 – Garchompite

01E8 – Lucarionite

01E9 – Abomasite

01EA – Galladite

01EB – Audinite

01EC – Diancite

Acquire All Z Crystals

82003884 029E – Normalium Z

82003884 029F – Fightinium Z

82003884 02A0 -Flyinium Z

82003884 02A1 – Poisonium Z

82003884 02A2 – Groundium Z

82003884 02A3 – Rockium Z

82003884 02A4 – Buginium Z

82003884 02A5 – Ghostinium Z

82003884 02A6 – Steelium Z

82003884 02A7 – Firium Z

82003884 02A8 -Waterium Z

82003884 02A9 – Grassium Z

82003884 02B0 – Alorichium Z

82003884 02B1 – Decidium Z

82003884 02B2 – Eevium Z

82003884 02B3 – Incinium Z

82003884 02B4 – Kommonium Z

82003884 02B5 – Lunalium Z

82003884 02B6 – Lycanium Z

82003884 02B7 – Mewnium Z

82003884 02B9 – Mimikium Z

82003884 02BA – Pikanium Z

82003884 02BB – Pikasunium Z

82003884 02BC – Primarium Z

82003884 02BD – Snorlium Z

82003884 02BE – Solganium Z

82003884 02BF – Tapunium Z

Acquiring Max Stats on Pokémon

1st Pokemon

420242DA03E7

000000070002

2nd Pokemon

4202433E03E7

000000070002

3rd Pokemon

420243A203E7

000000070002

4th Pokemon

4202440603E7

000000070002

5th Pokemon

4202446A03E7

000000070002

6th Pokemon

420244CE03E7

000000070002

While Pokémon Unbound features many other cheat codes that allow the player to acquire all eight Gym Badges instantly or gain unlimited Master Balls, many of these cheats can cause the game to crash. Even with the cheats listed above, players should only implement one code at a time to ensure they can reap the benefits of them without breaking the game.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023