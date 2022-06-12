Mario Strikers: Battle League players can enhance and customize the many characters featured in the game by equipping a series of gear pieces, each focused on enhancing a specific stat. But how can you unlock new gear? To answer that and more, as well as to help all players in their quest to unlock all the currently available gear pieces on the game, here’s how to unlock new pieces of gear in the recently released Mario Strikers: Battle League.

How to Unlock New Gear in Mario Strikers Battle League

As many already know, once you start Mario Strikers: Battle League, you will be able to purchase pieces from the Cannon, Chain, Trick, Muscle, and Turbo gear sets from the get-go, a feat that can be done by going to Gear Settings menu. With that said, the game’s sixth and only unlockable set, Bushido, can be unlocked for purchase after players complete the game’s Championship Cup on the normal difficulty, a feat that will also allow them to unlock the new series of Cups. In total, you will need to expend a total of 1,200 Coins if you wish to purchase all Bushido gear pieces for your favorite character.

To recap, here’s how to unlock all gear sets in Mario Strikers Battle League:

Cannon Set : Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins.

: Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins. Chain Set : Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins.

: Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins. Turbo Set : Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins.

: Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins. Muscle Set : Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins.

: Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins. Trick Set : Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins.

: Available for purchase by default. Each gear piece can be brought for 100 coins. Bushido Set: Available for purchase after completing the game’s Championship Cup on normal. Each gear piece can be brought for 300 coins.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.