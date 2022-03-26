Kirby and the Forgotten Land features some surprisingly tough bosses. They can be refought any time after defeating them, but – as with any recent Kirby game – players looking for a greater challenge will need to unlock this title’s boss rush mode. The Colosseum takes this role in Forgotten Land, but it won’t be accessible early on. Players must progress through the game and defeat a few strong bosses before they can unlock the Colosseum for themselves.

How to Unlock the Colosseum in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The Colosseum is part of Waddle Dee Town. Unlike other locations in the town, it is not unlocked simply by rescuing a specific number of Waddle Dees. Instead, it’s unlocked by clearing the Wondaria Remains area. Specifically, players must beat the area’s boss, Clawroline. This will grant access to the Colosseum’s first set of fights, culminating in a battle against Meta Knight that can’t be accessed otherwise. This battle will prove much more difficult than any fight you’ve faced up to that point, but the reward for beating him is worth the trouble.

As one might expect, there are more sets of battles that can be accessed later in the game. Much like the secret HAL rooms, these will be hidden from most players unless they decide to continue playing when they normally wouldn’t. These extra sets of battles can be accessed by clearing the game’s story. You don’t need to rescue every Waddle Dee, complete every Treasure Road, or obtain every secret; just clear every main stage and the new battles will be unlocked.

If you’re defeated during battle in the Colosseum, you can pay Star Coins to revive yourself. You can also utilize Forgotten Land’s new Weapons Shop to give yourself an ability before starting a new set of battles. It’s recommended that you do each new set of battles as soon as they’re unlocked, either to make use of their rewards or to hone your skills for tougher challenges ahead.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.