How to Unlock the Raimi Suits in Spider-Man 2

Bully Maguire is back in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

October 19th, 2023 by Diego Perez
Image: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 adds upgraded suits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales to help them take on new villains like Kraven the Hunter and Venom, but there are also a ton of classic comic and movie-inspired outfits to unlock for each of Insomniac’s Spider-Men. One of the most popular suits for Peter is the Sam Raimi Webbed Suit, which was included in the original 2018 Spider-Man and is back in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a black variant to match the Symbiote storyline of the second game. You can’t use the Raimi suit right from the beginning though, so here’s when you can unlock it in Spider-Man 2.

How to Get the Webbed Suit in Spider-Man 2

The Webbed Suit is unlocked by reaching level 31 in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Once you’ve reached level 31, you can purchase it for 65 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts. Reaching level 31 is easy and you’ll likely attain it just by playing through the main storyline of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but you can accelerate the process by clearing side content throughout New York like Hunter Bases and Mysteriums as either Peter or Miles.

The Webbed Black Suit from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 is also present in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, unlocked at level 32 just after its classic red and blue variant. You’ll need 65 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts to purchase this variant as well. It’s sadly not a selectable suit style but instead a fully-fledged suit with its own slot.

How to Farm Tech Parts

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re in need of Tech Parts to unlock these suits, then just swing around New York for a while and take care of some crimes. These are super easy to farm. You can also get Tech Parts from FNSM Requests, EMF Experiments, Spider-Bots, and Hunter Blinds.

Rare Tech Parts are harder to farm, but you only need 2 of them to unlock each of the Raimi suits. These come from Prowler Stashes, EMF Experiments, Hunter Blinds, and Unidentified Targets, although you won’t get nearly as many of these as you will standard Tech Parts.

