In Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, no weapon is too silly to pass up when in a pinch and need of a lethal deterrent for incoming foes. While it might be ideal in some cases to have a room-clearing shotgun or SMG, sometimes, in the case of a flamboyant villain, you need something to finish off a wounded or escaping combatant. The Valois revolver is just that kind of weapon, something resembling the shrunken cousin of the Final Fantasy gunblade, where it is the body and barrel of a revolver, but with the barrel also shaped as a blade for efficient melee coverage. Read on for our coverage on How to Unlock the Valois Revolver in Warzone and Vanguard!

How to Unlock the Valois Revolver in Warzone & Vanguard

There are 2 methods you can use should you wish to have the Valois Revolver in Warzone and Vanguard. These methods are either: complete 1 of 2 simple challenges in either Multiplayer or Zombies, or pay for the corresponding bundle to unlock it instantly. Before you reach for your wallet and take the easy way, the challenges are the following:

Multiplayer

Get 15 melee kills. The developers even recommend a map like Beheaded to make it easier to achieve this, but most maps will turn into carnage on Multiplayer as it is.

Zombies

Get 1,000 Eliminations using pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched. The developers recommend getting a Pack-a-Punch early by banking your points, then mowing down foes.

That’s all there is to it with unlocking this gun. While the bundle containing this mini gunblade will be available after Season 5 launches, either of these challenges is perfectly reasonable, and rather fun, to achieve. While the weapon is not the most practical, it does catch the eye and makes for a killer finishing weapon should you wish for a signature sidearm and embrace your eccentric inner villain.

This concludes our guide on How to Unlock the Valois Revolver in Warzone and Vanguard! Be sure to check out our guides for either game!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.