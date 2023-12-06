How to Unlock the XRK Stalker in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When trying out new weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a shiny new sniper rifle may catch your eye in the Season 1 update. The XRK Stalker is a killer new gun boasting incredible firepower that’s comfortable to use once you unlock it either in MW3 or Warzone.

How to Get the XRK Stalker in MW3

The XRK Stalker is a Season 1 Battle Pass reward in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 found in Sector A4. This means you will likely need to spend about 20 Tokens to unlock it, although the Blackcell Edition allows you to skip a few tiers to reach it early. It’s not as demanding as the JAK Purifier Flamethrower but is arguably a more helpful tool in your arsenal.

Related: How to Get the V-R11 Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The XRK Stalker is a free battle pass reward, but you will have to unlock the other gear and acquisitions in this sector to claim it. Naturally, on your way to claiming this, you might miss out on other paid premium features like the Foliage Blackcell operator skin, but this gun is easily more worth it, in the long run, either way.

Once you unlock the XRK Stalker, you can use it in MW3 Multiplayer, Warzone, and even Zombies. You’ll quickly notice it is the most powerful sniper rifle currently in the game, at least in terms of pure damage. While this sounds like the gun would be unwieldy, it’s hardly true, as even unmodded you can get to quick-scoping with ease.

With some stability and handling mods, you can truly ruin any player’s day before they can even react. Additionally, this kind of weapon can be fun in MWZ, although it’s worthwhile to try other new weapons such as the RAM-7! You’ll find the XRK Stalker can tear through even the most obstinate elite enemies in this mode.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023