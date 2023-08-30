How to Upgrade Armor and Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG that has overtaken the gaming world. With so many choices for the player to make, items to find, and characters to meet, the game seems to have no end. So, there has to be a way to upgrade your gear, right? Read further to learn about upgrading armor and weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Can You Upgrade Armor and Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Surprisingly, there is no official way to upgrade your armor and weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3. This fact seems strange for one of the biggest RPG games to come out in years, but regardless, there are still options for the player. Instead of upgrading weapons and armor, players can craft new gear and find new ones hidden throughout various areas in the game. There are tons of weapons and armor pieces to find, including some considered “legendary.”

There seems to be some misinformation spread throughout Baldur’s Gate 3 community stating that you can indeed upgrade weapons and armor, but there is no official proof. Check out what players are saying on Steam discussion boards for the game, where those who have made it to the end game stated they have “never came across a mechanic to upgrade anything.”

All Craftable Weapon and Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you want more weapons and armor, you can find them in different areas or craft new ones. Below, we have compiled a list of all the known craftable weapons, their recipes, and where you can craft them.

Craftable Weapons

Adamantine Longsword (Adamantine Forge) – 1x Mithral Ore, 1x Longsword Mould

(Adamantine Forge) – 1x Mithral Ore, 1x Longsword Mould Adamantine Mace (Adamantine Forge) – 1x Mithral Ore, 1x Mace Mould

(Adamantine Forge) – 1x Mithral Ore, 1x Mace Mould Adamantine Scimitar (Adamantine Forge) – 1x Mithral Ore, 1x Scitimar Mould

(Adamantine Forge) – 1x Mithral Ore, 1x Scitimar Mould Mourning Frost (Craftable from inventory) – 1x Icy Crystal, 1x Icy Metal, 1x Icy Helve

(Craftable from inventory) – 1x Icy Crystal, 1x Icy Metal, 1x Icy Helve Sussur Dagger (Melting Furnace) – 1x Sussur Tree Bark, 1x Dagger

(Melting Furnace) – 1x Sussur Tree Bark, 1x Dagger Sussur Greatsword (Melting Furnace) – 1x Sussur Tree Bark, 1x Greatsword

(Melting Furnace) – 1x Sussur Tree Bark, 1x Greatsword Sussur Sickle (Melting Furnace) – 1x Sussur Tree Bark, 1x Sussur Sickle

Craftable Armor Pieces

Adamantine Scale Mail (Adamantine Forge) – 2x Mithral Ore, 1x Scale Mail Mould

(Adamantine Forge) – 2x Mithral Ore, 1x Scale Mail Mould Adamantine Splint Armor (Adamantine Forge) – 1x Mithral Ore, 1x Splint Mould

(Adamantine Forge) – 1x Mithral Ore, 1x Splint Mould Adamantine Shield (Adamantine Forge) – 1x Mithral Ore, 1x Shield Mould

Besides weapons and armor, your character will strengthen by leveling up and obtaining new abilities. Feel free to check out our complete progression guides on Druid, Warlock, Wizard, and more!

