How to Upgrade Weapons in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed will pit players against some powerful opponents. The expansion offers a few ways to overcome these obstacles. This includes the chance to improve weapons, boosting their attack, critical rate, and block rate. If players want to keep their damage high when facing the toughest foes, they’ll need to know how they can upgrade their weapons in Future Redeemed.

When and How Can Players Upgrade Their Weapons in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed?

Weapon upgrading is unlocked near the halfway point of the expansion. Specifically, players will be able to upgrade weapons midway through Chapter 3, where they’ll receive a special story-related quest to make the service available. Unlike with the X-Reader, this quest will be easily found as part of the main story. It’s practically impossible to miss as a result, so impatient players just need to wait a little bit longer.

Materials for weapon upgrades can be found all throughout the map. Obtaining them is a good way to farm Affinity Points since many of the materials can be obtained from enemies and special locations. Each upgrade will usually require varying amounts of Bladestone alongside items usually dropped from Kevesi and Agnian troops. It won’t be too difficult to find these items with enough time and effort, so remember to look for them when you’re struggling with tougher fights.

Upgrading weapons will require materials from the entire expansion, so don’t expect to reach their max level in a very short time. The upgrades will also vary in strength depending on what level they’re at, with some upgrades providing better block rates and others simply adding more damage. Depending on the needs of your party, it might be unnecessary to upgrade certain weapons. Just be sure you’re ready to upgrade your strongest gear when you need to!

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023