Best Ways to Farm Affinity Points in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed

Image: Nintendo

Surviving battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed requires more than good accessories and skillful tactics. With the addition of the new Affinity Growth charts, players will need Affinity Points to upgrade their characters and their abilities. Doing so will unlock new arts and skills on top of improving stats and existing strengths. That’s why all players should know about the best ways to farm Affinity Points in Future Redeemed.

Fast and Reliable Methods to Farm Affinity Points in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed

There are a large number of Affinity Goals players can work towards to obtain more points. While it might seem like there are some obvious methods towards obtaining more points, the easiest way is to simply explore the world. Find containers, relics, locations, rest spots, and anything else you can interact with. Just walking around areas you’ve never been before will pile on the Affinity Points, and with luck you’ll have more of them than you’ll be able to spend!

On top of unlocking new areas for Fast Travel, players can also explore to collect materials for the game’s Collectopaedia and find special Affinity Scenes. In fact, most of the expansion’s Affinity Points can be obtained by just walking around and occasionally pressing the A button. This applies to meeting new NPCs as well, which will be much easier after unlocking Shulk and Rex. Talking to new people will fill out the Community tab, providing an even higher number of Affinity Points.

Related: How to Upgrade the X-Reader in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed

Of course, if you want to unlock every skill that needs these Affinity Points, you’ll need to do some of the tougher tasks as well. Slaying Unique Monsters, taking out Enemy Territories, and performing Interventions can all be done after reaching higher levels. Don’t feel pressured to do everything at once, as you’ll have plenty of time to get more points by simply playing the game.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023