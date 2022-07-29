Players will visit an incredibly expansive world in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The game makes its massive size well-known right at its beginning, and it can very well feel daunting for many newcomers to the franchise. There are plenty of ways to get the leg up on enemies and items in the game, such as scanning amiibo for extra goodies, running from battles too tough to face, or finding ways to level up quickly. Sadly, there isn’t much that players can do to avoid having to walk across most of the world. But after reaching certain landmarks and completing story events, players can fast travel in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to alleviate their concerns of backtracking across the game’s massive locales.

How to Fast Travel in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In this title, Fast Travel is known as Skip Travel. It’s possible to use by opening the area map and selecting a landmark. The player can choose any landmark found previously to Skip Travel to, as long as it is currently accessible. The map can be accessed through the menu, but players can also hold ZL and press X to quickly open it while on the field. Pressing + on the map will also bring up a list search of various spots to Skip Travel to, though this won’t cover the entire region.

Skip Travel is unlocked after clearing certain story events, and players might find it locked again as they continue through the game. Even while Skip Travel is available, it’s very possible that players will still be unable to return to certain locations. It might be a good idea to talk to as many people as possible and complete any side quests as soon as they become available. Otherwise, you could be waiting for a long time before getting a second chance to tie up any loose ends.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.