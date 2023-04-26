How to Upgrade the X-Reader in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The new DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 provides many changes and improvements not found in the base game. One notable addition to Future Redeemed is the X-Reader, a special device that provides helpful functionality to the mini-map. At first, its functions are basic, doing little more than notifying the player of survivors. However, it is possible to upgrade the X-Reader, letting it display all sorts of useful information in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed.

Requirements to Upgrade the X-Reader in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed

The ability to upgrade the X-Reader only comes early in Chapter 2, after completing the Elevator Repairs quest. However, it’s not tied to story progress. After taking the elevator to the Aurora Shelf, players will need to accept a quest from the Nopon stationed just south from the top of the elevator. This Nopon will give the quest Tinkering With the X-Reader, unlocking the ability to upgrade the device at camp.

Much like crafting gems, upgrading the X-Reader requires multiple materials. These can be found all throughout Aionios, though different upgrades can only be obtained after finding later, more rare materials. These are the upgrades alongside their necessary items:

Treasure Sensor : Detects containers and relics. Requires 3 Flake Crystal, 2 Twin Generators, and 2 Shining Ellook Antler.

: Detects containers and relics. Requires 3 Flake Crystal, 2 Twin Generators, and 2 Shining Ellook Antler. Sense Analysis : Displays enemy sense types. Requires 3 Flake Crystal, 1 Twin Generators, 3 Shining Ellook Antler, and 1 Ether Cylinder.

: Displays enemy sense types. Requires 3 Flake Crystal, 1 Twin Generators, 3 Shining Ellook Antler, and 1 Ether Cylinder. Weakness Sensor : Displays enemy weaknesses. Requires 3 Fluid Cranker, 1 Nebula Fossil, 1 Painted Totem Board, and 1 Ether Cylinder.

: Displays enemy weaknesses. Requires 3 Fluid Cranker, 1 Nebula Fossil, 1 Painted Totem Board, and 1 Ether Cylinder. Arts Analysis : Displays Art info and notifies the user about effective Arts to use during battle. Requires 3 Fluid Cranker, 1 Nebula Fossil, 2 Painted Totem Board, and 2 Ether Cylinder.

: Displays Art info and notifies the user about effective Arts to use during battle. Requires 3 Fluid Cranker, 1 Nebula Fossil, 2 Painted Totem Board, and 2 Ether Cylinder. Key Item Sensor: Detects key items. Requires 2 Rabbit Diode, 1 Rainbow Zirconia, and 4 Shoox Flower Whisker.

It won’t be too difficult to obtain the Treasure Sensor and Sense Analysis upgrades early on, though it’ll likely be some time before you can get the others. Stay vigilant as you collect materials and you should have the fully-upgraded X-Reader ready before the expansion’s end!

