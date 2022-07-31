Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to Craft and Equip Gems

Check out how to craft and equip gems on Xenoblade Chronicles 3

July 31st, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Xenoblade-3-craft-and-equip-gems

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gives players the ability to equip each member of their party with up to three gems, many of which are sure to change the tide of any battle and transform your party into an unstoppable force, no matter who you face. But how can your craft, and more importantly, how can you equip gems on the game? With that said, and to help all who are either struggling against a mighty foe or who just wish to bring the most out of their party, here’s how to craft and equip Gems on Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to Craft Gems on Xenoblade Chronicles 3

After unlocking the ability to craft Gems, which can only be done by completing the side quest ”Riku and Manana”, available as part of the game’s main storyline, you will be able to craft them by heading to a campsite and then going to Craft Gems. Once there, select which gem you wish to craft and then press either Y or A to craft the gem with the needed materials or with coins, respectively.

To recap, here’s how to craft gems on Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

  • Complete the side-quest Riku and Manana.
  • Go to a camp.
  • Select Craft Gems.
  • Select your desired gem and craft it by using either materials or coins.

Xenoblade-3-craft-gems

How to Equip Gems

You can equip or change your equipped gems by heading to the Menu and then to Characters. Once there, you just need to go to Gems and then click on the slot you wish to fill or the gem you wish to replace. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to equip gems in the game.

  • Go to the main menu.
  • Head to characters.
  • Go to Gems.
  • Select your desired slot and then your desired gem.
  • Equip it.

Xenoblade-3-equip-gems

You can currently play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
Live A Live Review
Live A Live Review
A trailer screenshot depicting the new store in GTA Online
A Brand New Store is Opening in GTA Online After the Criminal Enterprises Update
Final Fantasy XIV Lahabrea Patch 6.2
Final Fantasy XIV Fans Are Simping for Lahabrea in Patch 6.2
All Events in Pokemon GO August 2022
Pokemon GO August 2022 Schedule | Community Days, Events, Raids, and More