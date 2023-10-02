Image: Italic Pig

Paleo Pines focuses on farming, collecting items, and befriending cute dinosaur creatures. At the beginning of the game, you’ll notice that your inventory size is pretty limited. This can be a pain and make inventory management frustrating, to say the least. This guide will cover how to upgrade your inventory in Paleo Pines.

Can You Upgrade Your Inventory in Paleo Pines?

A small inventory in Paleo Pines can cause the player to have to deal with dropping items and swapping them for others to complete quests. This can be frustrating, as it is possible to lose an essential item as you have forgotten where you put it. The good news is that players can upgrade their inventory by visiting Orani in Pebble Plaza.

Players can find Orani, to the left of Agami’s Stall, and is the town’s fashion designer and stylist. At first, Orani won’t offer to upgrade your inventory, as you must purchase a few outfits from her first. After buying a few outfits, Orani will then make the offer to upgrade your pockets.

When accepting the offer, know that doing so requires you to hand over Fiber, so make sure to have some before speaking to Orani. Accept the request for upgrading pockets and give her the Fiber to increase your inventory’s size, allowing you to carry more items than you could previously!

How to Get Fiber in Paleo Pines

Since you need Fiber to upgrade your pockets with Orani, you must first learn how to get it. Fiber is obtained by clearing debris on your ranch with Lucky, your trusty partner dinosaur. You can also get Fiber as a quest reward from certain requests posted on the Pebble Plaza mission board.

Not only is having Fiber helpful in upgrading your inventory, but it is also a great way to make money. You can sell Fiber for a profit, as well as other materials as well. Visit Mario, who will purchase Fiber from you and the other building and crafting materials like Stone and Wood. Selling to Mario is a great way to make enough money to buy the required outfits from Orani.

- This article was updated on October 2nd, 2023