Roblox is continuously providing its legions of players with as many options as possible to escape into the diverse worlds of its featured and discoverable games. But one particular trend has been emerging among live service games in allowing not just gamers to feature themselves, but well-known entertainers as well. This trend has picked up with high-profile instances like the Fire Festival in Minecraft, or Marshmello or Travis Scott performing on Fortnite. But the Chainsmokers are next at bat with their latest featured musical event being hosted on Roblox! Read on for our guide on How to Watch the Chainsmokers Roblox Concert, and the Full Schedule!

How to Watch the Chainsmokers Roblox Concert: Full Schedule and Details

The Chainsmokers are hosting their concert through the Roblox experience called Festival Tycoon, premiering on Friday, September 9, 2022, easily found by searching from the Discover menu. Additionally, if you type ‘roblox.com/festivaltycoon’ into your address bar, you’ll be able to reach the experience there. The Chainsmokers Roblox concert premieres at 4 PM PST/7 PM EST on September 9, 2022, and will re-air every hour on the hour until 11 PM PST on Sunday, September 11, 2022. As described on the official experience page, you’ll be able to ‘Help Drew & Alex get to their show at a tropical island festival and earn special badges and avatar items along the way.’

The experience will be a new way to enjoy Roblox, either for fans of the group, or for those seeking a new interactive musical experience in one of the most beloved f2p games in the world. With over 220 million monthly active users, Roblox is a great way for high-profile performers to interact with their fans or even find new ones thanks to the game’s accessible, approachable worlds. This feature by the Chainsmokers, the Festival Tycoon, enables you to act out the concept of owning a music festival and building your own, while enjoying their performances.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile, and PC.