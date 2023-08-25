Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Armored Core 6, it’s important to use all of the game’s features to practice and hone your techniques before hopping into Multiplayer. While it’s not wholly necessary, there are plenty of neat rewards and incentives to winning matches in the Arena. If you’re having any sort of difficulties though, consider retooling your build, as the game encourages changing it up by placing challenges that can’t be answered by most builds. But here are our tips on how to win any Arena fight in Armored Core 6 (AC6)!

AC6 Arena: How to Win Any Arena Battle in Armored Core 6

Go heavy in Arena with a Tank setup, vertical missiles for speedy opponents, or laser/plasma cannons for the slow ones including Tanks and Tetrapods in Armored Core 6. Oh, and bring the mighty DF-GA-08 Hu-Ben Gatling Gun along. With no Repair Kits to restore damage for either you or your opponent, sometimes extra AP can be what stands between you and victory, although it can conversely slow you down.

Related: Best Weapons to Beat ACs in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

This setup will let you outlast most opponents in Arena by virtue of attrition, but you can also do well with the Bipedal or Tetrapod Dual Trigger builds featuring these laying down sustained fire will heap suffocating pressure on nearly any arena opponent to the point of you being able to hold the enemy in your sights and just pummel them with this weapon alone.

You can reasonably swap into these builds, but with Bipeds, consider load-bearing legs in your build like the following so that you can keep your weapons with low compromise:

06-041 Mind Alpha

DF-LG-08 TIan-Qiang

LG-011 Melander

LG-012 Melander C3

VE-42A

RC-2000 Spring Chicken

VP-422

AL-J-121 Basho

That being said, if you don’t have OS Tuning to tweak up damage from kinetic weapons from the Gatling Guns, consider other lightweight alternatives so you can stay mobile while still laying down the hurt. Melee weapons like the Pulse Blade and Laser Lance are reasonable options if you’re not afraid to get up close.

But even without OS Tuning, the Gatling Guns are reasonable choices because they’re that good, and the game’s AI can’t seem to shake them. So be sure to pummel your opponents with these options, as you’ll find the Arena to also be a pretty good source of money in the game.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023