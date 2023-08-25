Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are more ways to improve a mech in Armored Core 6 than to just give it better weapons. On top of the wide variety of parts such as lightweight frames and uniquely defining legs, there are also massive upgrades that can be found through OS Tuning. This grants access to stat increases and unique defensive maneuvers. Players should be aware of all unique OS Tuning upgrades in Armored Core 6 and how they can be unlocked.

How to Unlock All OS Upgrades in Armored Core 6

OS upgrades are unlocked at around the same time as the Arena. In other words, players will need to get decently far into chapter 1 before having access to these upgrades. They can also need to complete multiple Arena challenges, as this will reward them with OST chips that can be exchanged for the upgrades. You’ll have to get used to taking out other ACs if you want to improve your own.

The upgrades available in OS Tuning are split into two categories, with an unmentioned third category covering stat boosts. System Unlocks provide new moves and abilities you can use during missions, while Core Expansions provide items that can be equipped for defensive boosts in the middle of combat. These are all the upgrades available when OS Tuning is unlocked:

System Unlocks Boost Kick: Allows the player to perform a heavy-impact kick against foes during Assault Boost. Weapon Bay: Allows hand weapons to be equipped to shoulders. Weight Control: Lets the player’s AC be deployed even while overburdened and allows the player to manually discard its weapons during missions. Manual Aiming: Gives the player complete control over the targeting reticle. Quick Turn: Lets the AC quickly turn around.

Core Expansions Assault Armor: Creates an explosion centered around the player’s AC, damaging foes. Can be upgraded twice for additional charges. Pulse Protection: Creates a barrier in a fixed position that provides cover from enemy fire. Can be upgraded twice for additional charges. Pulse Armor: Creates a barrier around the AC that follows its movements. Can be upgraded once for an additional charge. Terminal Armor: Automatically creates a barrier around the AC when its AP reaches 0.

Stat Upgrades Kinetic Weapons: Increases the damage of ranged weapons that fire bullets, such as Assault Rifles and Gatling Guns. Can be upgraded an additional four times for even more damage. Explosive Weapons: Increases the damage of explosive ranged weapons such as Missile Launchers and Grenade Launchers. Can be upgraded an additional four times for even more damage. Energy Weapons: Increases the damage of energy-based ranged weapons such as Plasma Rifles. Can be upgraded an additional four times for even more damage. Melee Weapons: Increases the damage of all melee weapons regardless of damage type. Can be upgraded twice for more damage. Direct Hit Modifier: Improves direct hits, increasing the damage done to staggered enemies. Can be upgraded twice for more damage. Access Speed: Increases the time it takes to interact with objects during story missions. Can be upgraded once for faster interactions. ACS: Reduces all damage received from enemies. Can be upgraded four times for greater damage reduction. Repair Kits: Enhances how much AP is restored by Repair Kits. Can be upgraded three times to restore more AP at once.



Related: How to Unlock Multiplayer in Armored Core 6

Many of these upgrades have their own specific uses, but you’re likely to find many cases where all of them can be helpful. Be sure to fight in the arena often and make full use of the OS upgrades that become available to you!

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023