Update 1.6.0.2 has arrived for Hunt: Showdown and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Crytek has now released a brand new patch for Hunt: Showdown today. It appears this patch is only available for the PC version of the game. The console versions are likely going to get their own patches in the near future instead.

Two hour maintenance for the game has already finished, so PC owners of the game should be able to download the patch the next time you boot it up.

The patch is available now on Steam and has a patch size of 300 MB. It’s only a small update released today that caters to bug fixes. You can read the full details posted down below.

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.6.0.2 Patch Notes (PC)

Tentatively fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a slow walking/moving speed. This issue occured after placing and running into Bear Traps.

Fixed some instances of crashes that could occur.

Fixed some UI issues that could lead to “No Platform account” message to be displayed instead of player’s name

“No platform account” was shown in the team details screen after restarting the game

“No platform account” was displayed in the team details screen for player using a Steam account

More logs have been added to the game in order to investigate 0x20007 error messages that could appear when trying to queue for Quickplay. (In case this occurs to you, please reach out to one of our community managers or moderators and provide your Game.log file so we can investigate the issue further.)

If you want to know more about this patch, you can head on over to the game’s Steam page. Hunt: Showdown is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.