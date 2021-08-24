Update 1.6.1.1 has arrived for Hunt: Showdown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This small new update has some minor fixes regarding the AI and UI of the game, but this is not everything. Tomorrow the developers are going to launch an event called “Light The Shadows” adding a new weapon and four Legendary Indigenous Hunters based around the Indigenous communities that lived in Louisiana many years ago (there is a blog post explaining everything about the characters). Here’s everything new with Hunt: Showdown update 1.6.1.1.

Like we said before, this is a small patch that came out to fix some of the issues Update 1.6.1 caused; skill progression problems and locked content were the main problems players experienced, and now this should be fixed. Since the patch went live players have reported a poison bug, missing darksight clues, and freezes; the developers recommended changing the game’s gamma setting to help minimize the issue until they find a solution.

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.6.1.1 Patch Notes

AI

Fixed an issue that caused Scrapbeak to deal more damage than intended with melee attacks such as from the axe and pitchfork.

UI

Fixed an issue that caused progression for some unlocks to not track correctly which resulted in not being able to unlock the next item in the progression line.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from recruiting the Legendary hunters from previous events (Plague Doctor, Skinflint, Billy).

Fixed a bug that caused legendary items that could not be bought to appear in the equipment screen.

Fixed some Turkish localization issues in the Turkish language.

Fixed an issue where the Legendary Hunter animation’s audio could be heard when you return from a game.

In relation to the Posion bug, misisng darksight clues and freezes, some reports have suggested adjusting the gamma settings can help to reduce the occurrences, change the gamma settings to 1.05 or higher (up to 1.35) and this should help while we work to resolve theses issues. — Hunt: Showdown (@HuntShowdown) August 24, 2021

Make sure to watch the upcoming stream about the new event today on their Twitch channel at 6:00 PM CEST. The developers are going to be talking about the new content dropping tomorrow.

You can go over to their steam page if you want to get the full patch notes.

Hunt: Showdown is available now on the PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms.