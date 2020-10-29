Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Demo – Will your Progress Carry Over?

Nintendo surprise dropped a bunch of big stuff this morning but the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo is one of the biggest. Featuring quite a bit of content, players will need a lot of time to chew through everything featured here. But is all of that work worth it? The game is coming out in less than a month so should you just wait? Well, that work won’t be wasted if you can bring the save file along with you. So will your Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo progress carry over to the main game?

Will your Age of Calamity Demo Progress Carry Over?

Yes, just like the Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo that hit earlier this month the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo will allow you to continue your save file once the full game arrives on November 20th. This is really important because this demo is pretty huge. You get two entire levels of the game plus a few bonuses. I’ve already put over 20 minutes in and haven’t completed it yet, and that was rushing a little bit too.

Hyrule Warriors is built on the same sort of gameplay as the long running Dynasty Warriors franchise of hack and slash titles. These games are quite replayable and are built on putting players into massive battlefields and letting them slaughter endless hordes of enemies. So while the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo does have a stopping point, it still gives you a lot of game to play for the hard drive space.

Now that you know that your save file will carry over with you it seems like a no brainer to pick up the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo off of the Nintendo Switch eShop. First off, it’s free, and it’s a solid amount of gameplay even if you never pick up the full release.