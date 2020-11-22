The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild wowed everyone when it originally released and we know that Nintendo has a sequel in the works that we first got a glimpse of last year. We thought that was the next time we were going to be revisiting this world, but Nintendo and Omega Force surprised us with the announcement of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The game just released and very quickly got its first update that fixed what could have been some game breaking bugs.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which tells the story of the time before the 100 year gap where Link was asleep leading into Breath of the Wild. This takes on the musou combat that Koei Tecmo and Omega Force are known for, but it sounds like there were some potential issues where you literally could not advance past certain areas at times. Thankfully Omega Force was quick to work on this one and got the update out there already. In addition to the fixes, the patch also adds in Spanish audio to the game, which is always a nice thing to have included. The patch notes for this update are as follows.