If You Like Persona 5 Royal on Xbox, You’ll Love This Personalized Controller

This Xbox controller idea is solid for any fans of Persona 5 Royal.

Persona 5 Royal is now on Xbox along with more Persona titles to come thanks to Atlus expanding to additional platforms with the hit JRPG series. This is a coup for RPG fans looking for greater accessibility and play options not currently available on PlayStation such as Game Pass or the portability offered by the Nintendo Switch. But with such an iconic series with style and flair, you might want a controller that reflects it, so Atlus has just tweeted out their idea for the Persona fans in your Xbox friend group. Check out how you can get your hands on the Persona 5 Royal Xbox personalized controller.

Atlus Saves Players Time in Designing a Persona 5 Royal Xbox Controller

You'll be stealing hearts with the Persona 5 Royal "Inspired By" @Xbox controller from Xbox Design Labs! 🎮



Customize yours here: https://t.co/WXxYCMdkFY pic.twitter.com/882YSkUA2s — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) November 9, 2022

Tweeted out by Atlus West’s Twitter account, this is a special Xbox Design Labs recipe you can use to get your snazzy red controller with black and gold accents. It certainly embodies the color scheme of the latest Persona game, and even has the custom text for the front near the bottom reading “TAKE YOUR HEART” as if the controller is a calling card. For extra effect, leave this on somebody’s desk and see if they’ll start to worry if you’re invading their palace.

The Persona 5 Royal Xbox Controller Could Be a Solid Holiday Gift

Now that we’re gearing up for the holiday system, you’ll want to keep this link handy if you’re hoping to get this Persona 5 Xbox controller as a gift for a friend or a treat for yourself. If you do, it might just boost your Confidant rating, and maybe even your Kindness level.

Persona 5 Royal released worldwide on PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020. It was released as an enhanced port on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 21, 2022. It is free to play for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022