If You’re Excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Check Out What’s Happening on Marvel Snap

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever appears to be promoted by Marvel Snap for the next few weeks!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out now for viewers looking to get into the hot new MCU adventure and the first live-action outing for Black Panther since Avengers: Endgame. It features a new threat to the immensely powerful, hidden kingdom of Wakanda, in the form of Talokan led by Namor. But while you might be getting hyped up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you might also want to represent in other formats too, and hit mobile game Marvel Snap has got you covered there.

Marvel Snap Has a New Event for Black Panther, But It Won’t Be Around Forever

Marvel Snap has a new season, Warriors of Wakanda, that will run until December 6, 2022, featuring Black Panther characters to promote Wakanda Forever. It debuted on the mobile game on November 8, 2022, and features 3 awesome new cards in particular:

Black Panther (5 Energy, 4 Power) On Reveal: Double this card’s Power. Season Pass Level 1.

(5 Energy, 4 Power) On Reveal: Double this card’s Power. Season Pass Level 1. Nakia (3 Energy, 1 Power) On Reveal: Give the 2 leftmost cards in your hand +2 Power. Season Pass Level 14.

(3 Energy, 1 Power) On Reveal: Give the 2 leftmost cards in your hand +2 Power. Season Pass Level 14. Okoye (2 Energy, 2 Power) On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.

In addition to these 3 cards, there are numerous cool rewards spread across the 50 Season Pass levels you can obtain. These include the Ancestors Variant to the Black Panther card, avatars for T’Challa, Okoye, and Nakia, new Black Panther-themed card backs, and lots of boosters for all 3 characters. Be forewarned, these rewards are only available if you opt into the Marvel Snap Premium option, which unlocks each season pass for USD 9.99.

These cards are quite excellent ways to consolidate your forces and boost your Power rating, a common On Reveal trend between the 3. It makes for an awesome and strong 5-Energy late-game player who can be even more extremely strong upon revealing with the support of these 2 cards and other helpful pre-existing boosts like from Nova. But if you’re excited about the movie and want to showcase your hype, this is a great way to showcase the power of Wakanda on mobile.

Marvel Snap released on October 18, 2022, for iOS and Android. On that same day, an Early Access version for Steam was released.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022