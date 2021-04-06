Update 1.30 has arrived for Immortals Fenyx Rising, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new Immortals Fenyx Rising patch was released on April 6th, 2021 and should be available on all platforms. It is around 4GB in size if you have the PS4 version of the game. For PS5, it’s only 3.18 GB. If you have the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, it’s 5.82GB and 5.74GB respectively. Lastly, the size is 2.97GB for Switch and 4.9GB on PC.

Aside from the usual bug fixes, the new patch is also released to support ‘The Lost Gods’ DLC pack. You can read the full patch notes below.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Update 1.30 Patch Notes

HIGHLIGHTS

Added support for the new “The Lost Gods” additional content.

Stability improvements.

Performance improvements.

QUESTS

Addressed an issue where Fenyx where combat mode would disable after being ejected from Ajax’s Fort.

Addressed an issue preventing “Saving Our Hides” quest to start.

Addressed an issue where Fenyx could not interact with the portal in the “Family Emergency” quest.

Addressed an issue preventing the player to turn in the “Spring Hope Eternal” quest.

Addressed various progression issues with “A New God” additional content.

Resolved an issue that could cause the quest “A Tale of Fire and Lightning” not to be available after being acquired through Ubisoft Connect. [FIXED] Resolved an issue where the player does not have the relics in its inventory during the “It belongs in a Museum… err… Pantheon!” quest.

ACTIVITIES

Addressed an issue where Fenyx would not receive Elektrum from a Live Quest.

Added a check to ensure that looted Darkside Axe Set skin are granted to Fenyx.

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue where Athena’s final blessing was not awarded to the player.

Addressed an issue where Medusa would stop taking damage from Fenyx.

Addressed an issue where the player can assign the same button for Jump and Glide, breaking the Glide action.

Removed a mysterious mount that made the game crash – we sent it back to the DLC where it belongs

Addressed an issue that would cause the game to crash more often on quality mode on ps5

SYSTEM

[Mouse and Keyboard] Added an option to allow dodge disabling by double pressing a direction button.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For more details about today’s patch, you can visit the official Ubisoft forums.