Update 1.32 has arrived for Immortals Fenyx Rising, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

While the update itself is not a big one (also named as Update 1.3.1) it does provide numerous fixes for various activities in Immortals Fenyx Rising and some performance improvements as well. Additionally, there are a couple of game play issues addressed, that were hindering players’ in-game sessions, like Fenyx being stuck when on top of the Messenger of the God Statue and more. If you need every detail about the update, feel free to take a look below.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Update 1.32 Patch Notes

TITLE UPDATE 1.3.1

This small Title Update brings a few fixes to the game:

HIGHLIGHTS

Bug Fixes.

Stability improvements.

Performance improvements.

QUESTS

[Fixed] Ensured that Prometheus uses the right pronoun for Fenyx in a Tale of Fire and Lightning quest.

ACTIVITIES

[Fixed] Fixed an issue that prevented progression scaling issues with Ubisoft Connect challenge rewards Shard.

[Fixed] Fixed an issue that caused Fenyx to appear in a different vault when restarting Aphrodite’s Vault.

[Fixed] Ubisoft Connect – Fixed an issue preventing the “Vault of Tartaros Completed” statistic to reach full completion.

[Fixed] Myths of the Eastern Realms – Fixed an issue where the player would not get all the fragments from the Mythical Monsters.

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue where Athena’s Dash ability would deal less damage after obtaining the Immortal Field Breaker upgrade.

[Fixed] Fixed the ordering of the Helmets of the Eastern Realm obtained from completing Myths of the Eastern Realm story.

[Fixed] Fixed an issue where Fenyx was stuck while idle on top of the Messenger of the Gods Statue when enjoying the beautiful view for too long. Heroes need breaks too!

SYSTEM

Improved stability when entering Typhon’s Vault.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, make sure to check the official Ubisoft forums.