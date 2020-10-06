Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now on PC and Stadia, although only a small portion of the game is playable. The game is in early access, hoping for a full release sometime in the next year or two. Right now, Steam and Stadia players can hop in and experience the first act of the game, mirroring the original PC release of Divinity Original Sin 2. That game came to consoles eventually, so will Baldur’s Gate 3 ever come to PS4? Larian’s latest RPG is targeting PC and Stadia for now, but a console port isn’t entirely out of the question. Here’s everything we know about Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS4.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to PS4?

If you’re holding out for a PS4 version of Baldur’s Gate 3, you may be disappointed to hear that Larian Studios has shut down any possibility of a port. In an interview with Eurogamer, executive produced David Walgrave shared some details about a possible console port.

“We are focusing on PC and Stadia but that’s it,” Walgrave told Eurogamer. “I don’t think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There’s a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don’t know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things.” Walgrave then went on to clarify that next-gen consoles like the PS5 could most likely handle the game, so a PS5 port of Baldur’s Gate 3 is still a possibility.

Even if the game does end up coming to next-gen consoles like the PS5, there’s still a chance that PS4 owners won’t be left in the dust. “Maybe it could run,” said Walgrave, “but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn’t look as cool anymore.” Larian’s last game, Divinity Original Sin 2, came to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch after launching in early access on PC in 2016, so Baldur’s Gate 3 could follow the same pattern.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC and Google Stadia. The game is currently in early access with a full release planned after at least one year in early access development.

- This article was updated on:October 6th, 2020