Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Cross-Platform?

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has many features to get acquainted with from what has been known from players and many may wonder if it has cross-platform features. Many more games are starting to have cross-platform elements there from launch or added over time. This article will explain to you if Baldur’s Gate 3 has any form of Cross-Platform functionality.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have Cross-Platform Progression?

Yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 has Cross-Platform progression and will let you carry your progress from one platform to another. With how lengthy the game is, I believe this is certainly the correct route to take with the progression system within the game. Nevertheless, many are still going to continue on their preferred platform.

Related: How Long is Baldur’s Gate 3?

The platforms that Baldur’s Gate 3 releases for are PC and PlayStation 5 so you only have two options of a desired platform for the time being. Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox Series X/S is in the works and has a likely release during 2024 but nothing is set in stone as of yet on that note. This means that in the future you should be able to move your progress to Xbox if you so wish.

Is There Cross-Play for Baldur’s Gate 3?

No, there isn’t cross-play for Baldur’s Gate 3, so if your friends are on a different platform than you are, this means you can’t join up with them. For this reason, I would recommend checking with your friends about what platform they are going to be on before making any initial purchase of the game. However, since there is cross-platform progression, the issue is slightly negated since you can shift all your progress across to another platform.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Multiplayer Guide – How to Play With Friends

There is a chance in the future that Cross-play support could be added similar to how other games such as Warframe have added the feature but it is unknown at this time. Nonetheless, the progression in Baldur’s Gate 3 will of course carry over as noted before which is a benefit for those who like to play on a lot of different platforms!

- This article was updated on August 1st, 2023