How Long is Baldur’s Gate 3?

Clear out your schedule because Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to demand your attention for the foreseeable future. The game has begun its Early Access journey, leaving many to wonder just how long we can stay immersed in the Forgotten Realms. Despite not being finished, the answer is quite a while.

Currently, Baldur’s Gate 3 consists of only Act 1. There’s a hefty amount of content packed into this portion, however. The estimated length of a single playthrough of Act 1 is said to take between 20 and 25 hours. There are plenty of triple-A games that fail to come close to this mark, and we’re not even looking at a finalized product here.

Larian Studios will spend the next year (or more) carefully crafting Act 2 and 3. The length of the remaining two-thirds of the game have not yet been stated by the developer. Judging by the impressive duration of Act 1, the following portions are unlikely to offer any less. Baldur’s Gate 3 is shaping up to be a demolisher of free time.

The estimates presented don’t take into consideration the high replayability on display. In addition to player choices, romance options, and missable side quests making a strong case for a subsequent playthrough, there are eight races and six classes to experiment with in Early Access. Those numbers will continue to rise over the course of development, furthering the need for an alt character.

Head on over to GOG or Steam to sign your life over to Larian Studios.