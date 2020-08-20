Battletoads initially debuted back on the NES and saw a release for the series on a few different platforms like the Super Nintendo, Game Boy, and even in arcades. It had been a long time since the last release in the series, but now it has finally returned with the release of Battletoads. For the time being, the game is only available on Xbox One and PC, but what seem like platform exclusives aren’t always the case anymore. This might have people wondering whether or not Battletoads might end up coming to other platforms or not.

Is Battletoads Coming To PS4 or Nintendo Switch

The short answer here is more than likely not, but we’re going to dive into why. Microsoft has certainly been the most interesting of the three console publishers this generation when it comes to spreading the love. They purchased Minecraft developer Mojang, but did not do anything to keep Minecraft itself and its spinoff games from releasing on other platforms.

The more notable former exclusives that were ported to other platforms have come more recently though with two games that are a little bit different cases from one another. One of the first ones people think of is Cuphead, but that one is not actually published directly by Xbox Games Studios like some people might have thought. This was an exclusive at once, but Studio MDHR managed to bring it to other platforms.

While that one is not really a good example one way or the other, Ori and the Blind Forest on the other hand is a little closer example to look at. This one is developed by Moon Studios, who is not owned by Xbox Game Studios, but Xbox Game Studios did publish the game even on Nintendo Switch.

Battletoads on the other hand is pretty much 2/3 Microsoft, as the developer was Dlala Studios, but with help by Microsoft owned Rare and published by Xbox Game Studios. It is not out of the realm of possibility to see this one release on the Nintendo Switch in the future, though still unlikely, but I’d say there is about zero chance it ever comes to PS4.