Blight Survival has been a trending topic since IGN shared a gameplay reveal trailer on their official Youtube channel. Many fans of the gameplay trailer are eager to find out more about the game and some gamers want to know if Blight Survival will come to the Xbox One and Series X|S. If you are one of them, you are in the right place. We will answer this tricky question that has been on your mind for a while now.

Is Blight Survival Coming to Xbox One and Series X|S?

No, Blight Survival is not coming to Xbox One and Series X|S, or at least not for now. On the official Blight Survival Discord server, the developers have answered many questions like this in their FAQ section, and according to the same, the developers are focused on the PC version of the game right now, although they would love to bring the game to consoles.

Blight Survival’s gameplay reveals trailer showed the experience that the developers want to bring when the final product is ready. The title has an atmosphere similar to Hunt: Showdown, and even though the developers are not planning on releasing a single-player campaign, the footage shows a living world that could be the set of an in-game mission.

Throughout the gameplay, players can see the captivating world and the combat system that looks like a blend of Dark Souls and For Honor, offering a cinematic feel with every attack that the player performs.

Sadly for players, the game does not have a release date yet, so fans of the project will have to wait until the developers give an official statement. The development team is composed of two people, so fans should not expect to play this game anytime soon unless they get the funding and help to make Blight Survival a reality sooner.

The fact that a small team could make an enticing world like this one is impressive. Besides all the features and mechanics that will come when it launches.

Blight Survival does not have a release date. For more information about the game, go to the official Blight Survival Twitter profile.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022