If you’re looking to get in on the excitement of Bonelab – the newest VR darling – you’re not alone. With its neverending sandbox of things to accomplish and a story mode to engross yourself in, you’ll be able to find hours upon hours of fun to be had as you experiment with the future of the platform.

But, if you’re a player that doesn’t want to spend money, you may be hoping that you’ll be able to get in on the action for no cost. Let’s dive in and find out if Bonelab is free on any platform. Here are all of the details about this new VR experience, and what you should be on the lookout for!

Is Bonelab Free To Play On PC or Meta Quest?

Jumping onto either Steam or the Meta Quest Store, you’ll come to find that Bonelab is not free to play, and comes in at an average of $39.99. While that is a hefty price tag, there is an overabundance of content available in the game, and it helps push the boundaries of what will be available in the future for VR titles.

Not only is there a fully-fledged story, but you’ll also be able to cause unbridled chaos in its Sandbox mode, allowing yourself a chance to import your custom character into the game and do all sorts of insane things. With all of the additions being built upon an already rock-solid foundation, you’ll find that this is a better-than-expected pricetag, especially for all of the unique possibilities it brings to the VR world.

There may be a chance for its older sibling Boneworks to drop in price or possibly become Free To Play, but as it stands, there is no news of a Free To Play version of Bonelab. For all of the work that went into this title, giving it some of the most impressive physics available in any type of game, it’s something that should go on your watchlist, especially if you’re looking for a great stress reliever.

Make sure that you’re checking into our Bonelab Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to get into the main story, the easiest way to install mods for the game, and what you’ll need to do to unlock the Go-Kart to mess about with.

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2022