How to Unlock the Go Kart in Bonelab

If you’re looking to find one of the most exciting pieces of the puzzle in Bonelab, you’re going to want to get your hands on the Go-Kart as soon as possible. However, if you’ve never experienced something like this game before, you may have a hard time trying to find out where you’re going, especially since there are not many tutorials telling you where to go or how to get there.

We’ve got you covered, as you’ll soon be able to find out how you’ll be able to zoom around levels without a care in the world. Playing around in this vast sandbox with no cares in the world is exciting, and shows off the possibilities that VR can bring to the table, so let’s find out what you’ll need to do to get your hands on a Go-Kart in Bonelab!

How To Unlock A Go-Kart in Bonelab

When you first boot up the game, you may think that the Central Hub is the only main area that you’ll be able to explore, but you’ll need to use your puzzle skills and find out how to escape and get into the main story. Once you have completed this task, you’ll just need to keep working your way through, and you’ll keep unlocking new items, like Avatar Skins and other collectibles.

You’ll start coming across small capsules, that you’re able to hold onto and unleash what is inside, so make sure that you’re not throwing them away when you find them, otherwise you may need to play through the level you just completed again. You’ll just want to keep pushing your way through the story, with its bite-sized levels, until you unlock the Go-Kart – so you can drive wherever you want, however you want.

When you’re seated in this little kart, you’ll be able to drive, shoot and slam into anything. If you need to get out, due to you flipping the kart, or having any other issues with collision, you’ll just need to click on the Right Thumbstick, which will let you remove yourself from this piece of machinery.

Now that you’ve got your hands on the most fun tool in the game, make sure that you’re checking into our Bonelab Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to import your custom avatars, the easiest way to add mods to your game, and what to do with the Key that Jimmy Wong gives you.

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.