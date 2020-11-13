After months of just talkin’ ’bout Bugsnax many thousands or millions of players are actually getting to finally play the game. Of course, it’s currently only available on select platforms, releasing on PS4, PS5, PC, and Mac today, November 12th, 2020. Some regions are a bit delayed, but that’s the planned slate of platform releases at this time. But many are wondering, is Bugsnax coming to Switch?

Is Bugsnax Coming to Switch

Bugsnax is currently a timed exclusive for both PlayStation consoles and the Epic Games Store on PC. We don’t have confirmation of how long that timed agreement is, and the developer has not shared any official platform choices for afterward. However, by looking at their history we get a good idea of what they like to do.

Young Horses, who developed and published Bugsnax for PS4, PS5, PC, and Mac previously hit big with the release of Octodad: Dadliest Catch. The quirky title garnered a lot of praise and attention when it also released as a PlayStation and PC exclusive. Months and years afterward though it began showing up on other platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

The game would feel right at home on the platform though. Many have compared it to Pokémon in a very favorable way. And being able to pick up and play wherever you are could help with the tougher to catch bugs.

So, is Bugsnax coming to Switch? Currently no, but that could change at any time. However, this game has something that Octodad didn’t, and that’s a higher need for processing power. Could the Switch handle it? Sure, it’s taken on tougher challenges than this. However, many of the complaints with the game are how poorly optimized it is for the PS5 and other systems. So the Switch could present a bigger hurdle to clear than just porting to another equally powerful platform.