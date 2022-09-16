Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Game Pass?

This year has been filled with many hyped video game releases, and of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of those games. Players are always excited whenever a new COD game is revealed to the public. “Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox Game Pass?” is a question that many have been asking for the past few months, especially since the newest Call of Duty game’s release is now on the horizon. Here is everything that you need to know about it.

Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, there is no news that the newest installment in the series will be one of the games included in Game Pass. However, there is still a possibility that it will be added anytime soon because of the shocking news that Microsoft acquired the video game company giant Activision Blizzard, which are publishers of many prominent games, such as the Call of Duty Series, Prototype, and Overwatch.

Still, Sony, a long-time partner of the COD franchise, is currently doing deals with Call of Duty. So, even when Microsoft acquired the ownership of the series, there is still a high chance that Modern Warfare 2 will have content that will be exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Date

The game is set to arrive on October 28, 2022, just a few days from now. Releases about the maps and features of the game, such as the iconic DMZ mode, are now scattered throughout the internet, thanks to the leaks many notable people and organizations have publicized.

That was everything you need to know whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be included in Game Pass. Since the beta version of the game is now available to the public, players have been trying the game’s different weapon builds, tactical upgrades, and the Gunsmith 2.0 feature!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.