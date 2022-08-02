Is Cult of the Lamb on Xbox Game Pass?

Cult of the Lamb is the newest triple I indie game from Devolver Digital, the publishers behind masterpiece indies like Inscryption and Death’s Door, and Massive Monster. Massive Monster has created two games so far, The Adventure Pals which is an adventure platformer and Never Give Up which is a hardcore parkour platformer.

From the cutesy look of this Lovecraftian cult adventure, Cult of the Lamb is on a course to charm everyone and convince us all that it is one of the best indie games released this year. The game is coming to just about every platform under the sun, but is Cult of the Lamb coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Will Cult of the Lamb Be on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Cult of the Lamb is not coming to Xbox Game Pass currently. Though that may change in the future depending on the success of the game, any deals with Microsoft and Devolver Digital, and other various factors, we may or may not see Cult of the Lamb come to Xbox Game Pass.

Though Cult of the Lamb isn’t coming to Xbox Game Pass, it is criminally cheap at $24.99 on all platforms. For reference, when Hades came out, a similar story-driven roguelike triple I indie game that was beloved and praised by many, it was $19.99 and is now $24.99 on almost all platforms.

It is a bummer that we won’t get Cult of the Lamb on Xbox Game Pass right away, but if you love indie games and are a fan of what Devolver Digital publishes, then purchasing Cult of the Lamb is a no-brainer. As the game comes out, we will be your one-stop shop for the review, guides, and any updates that come along. Check out our Cult of the Lamb page for more.

Cult of the Lamb will be available on August 11, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2022