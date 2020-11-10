Is Destiny 2: Beyond Light on Xbox Game Pass

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has finally launched, and Xbox fans can jump right in if they are subscribed to Game Pass. Well, most fans. Much like Forsaken and Shadowkeep, Beyond Light is available on the Xbox Game Pass, but not for everyone.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is on the Xbox Game Pass for Console and Android.

I’m sorry fellow PC guardians, but if you were hoping your Xbox Game Pass subscription would net you access to Destiny 2: Beyond Light then you’re out of luck. Destiny 2 is still not a part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC, to include all three expansions. There’s been no word on when that may change, but if you own an Xbox console there’s some good news for you.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available now on the Xbox Game Pass. Yes, the expansion and all of its content are available on console and Android (via xCloud) for those with an Game Pass subscription for either console or Ultimate. While you’ll have to pay for the seasonal content that’s coming (much like Forsaken and Shadowkeep before it), Xbox fans with an active Game Pass subscription can jump right in.

PC players with an Xbox and Ultimate sub can utilize Bungie’s cross-save feature if they want to play Beyond Light without buying it outright, then transfer their data to PC if they choose to pull the trigger there. Destiny 2 may not run at 60 FPS on the next-generation of Xbox quite yet, but it’s a decent way to see if the latest expansion is worth the money. Of course, canceling your Game Pass sub will revoke your access to Beyond Light’s paid content (story quests, exotic quests, stasis skill tree, etc.), but you’ll keep anything you’ve earned and will still be able to patrol Europa. It’s not a terrible deal, and one I hope makes its way to PC sooner rather than later.