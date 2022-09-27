Is FIFA 23 Pro-Clubs Cross-Platform?

If you think that you’re one of the best in FIFA 23, you’ll want to find your favorite position and join up with a crew in Pro-Clubs as soon as possible. These amazing 11v11 matches can take place in a multitude of ways, but if you’re hoping to bring the pain to those on another console, you may be wondering if it’s finally available to play Cross-Platform.

Let’s get into all of the details, showcase what the Pro-Clubs mode is, and if you’ll be able to play with your friends, regardless of the system in FIFA 23 for the first time. Here is everything that we know about this special mode, and if it offers Cross-Platform play between all of the console generations.

Does FIFA 23 Have Cross-Platform Pro-Clubs?

The Pro-Clubs mode has been around for a while, giving players a chance to showcase their skills in a specific position, and squaring off against other players online. You’ll be able to learn the ins and outs of the game quickly with this mode, and if you’ve got the proper team, you’ll be unstoppable online.

However, with the addition of Cross-Play for the first time in franchise history, fans may be chomping at the bit, ready to get online against their friends on another console and show off their moves. You may be a bit disappointed when you learn that Cross-Platform play is limited to just 1v1 matches currently, but there may be a bit of hope in the future.

As EA continues to work on the game behind the scenes, there is a chance that we may still see these Pro-Clubs playlists make their way onto the Cross-Platform spectrum in the future, as they are determined to find a way to make this work properly. One of the other downfalls of this is, previous generation and current generation players are not able to play with one another, since there are quite a few differences between these two games.

So, if you have a friend on Xbox One, and you’re playing on PlayStation 5, you won’t be able to do anything with one another. However, if you’re playing on Xbox Series X|S, and have a friend on PlayStation 5, you’ll at least be able to play a few rounds of 1v1 with your favorite teams, as well as a few other modes of play. Surprisingly, PC and Stadia are also able to play side by side with the current-gen consoles, as well.

FIFA 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.