Is GTA Online Free on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Is GTA Online going to be free on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X? This is a question many gamers and fans of the series are doing right now and for a good reason. GTA Online launched not too long after GTA V was released and the online gaming community had a blast in the following months. Players from all over the world were able to explore Los Santos with their friends, doing missions, races, and causing disasters all over town. After the Heist update, players were able to run their Heists, joining other players to do preparation missions and earning a good amount of cash.

GTA Online launched on a few consoles, to say the least, it launched on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One; Something remarkable, with the new generation of consoles, many players were left wondering if Rockstar Games was going to release their favorite online gaming experience again.

On February 4, Rockstar Games made a post on their website detailing their new DLC and the new versions of GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The post was filled with information regarding the new graphics features and a lot more. It looks like PS5 users are going to be able to play GTA Online for free for the first 3 months after the launch. Letting new players experience GTA Online like never before for free.

GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series also includes a range of improvements like the new Hao’s Special Works auto shop. And an all-new Career Builder intro for new players + instant access to 1 of 4 illicit businesses and a GTA$ windfall to get started: https://t.co/8KbrCRSBc2 pic.twitter.com/oKnWwVXfgF — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

Xbox Series S/X owners did not get the same luck. It looks like they are going to have to buy the game if they want to experience the new and enhanced version of the game. However, they will be able to transfer their progress and characters at launch.

Looks like Rockstar Games is following Bethesda’s steps to some extent. The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim was released on two different generations of consoles, and it has almost become a meme to release a new version of the title on new hardware.

All in all, this is some good news for Playstation owners; at least PS5 users will test the game before investing in this new version. It looks like GTA Online will be here for a while, so you better get ready for this new version.

