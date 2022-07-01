It’s time to go back to the Zeta Halo and finish the fight. Halo Infinite finally has a release date for the campaign co-op beta, on July 11, 2022, 7 months after the original release. For the uninitiated, Halo co-op has been a favorite staple of the franchise since the early days, with plenty of gamers worldwide having fond memories of their first missions together with friends, or others who brave a LASO run with their longtime buddies. With the open-world concepts brought about for the Zeta Halo, this experience promises to be loads of fun. But the game was released on Xbox consoles and PC, so players are wondering, Is the Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Cross Platform? Read on to find out!

Is Halo Infinite’s Campaign Co-Op Cross Platform?

The answer, according to the Halo Waypoint’s interview with Isaac Bender and John Mulkey, is that Halo Infinite indeed will feature cross-play in its network co-op. They affirmed that, much like single-player, the graphics power and framerate will differ based on which system plays the game, but it was made a focal point for the developers to get right. “Any combination of 4 Xboxes and/or PCs are supported” – naturally, split-screen co-op is a thing of the past.

There are aspects of Infinite’s gameplay that weren’t present in other Halo games, such as the Spartan Core upgrade system, which sparked questions about how it’ll work in co-op. But rest assured, if one player collects a core, the rest of the party gets credit and can spend it, and how they spend those cores won’t affect their teammate’s spendable core pools at all. As a result, teams can quickly amass enough Spartan Cores to quickly branch out and fulfill several roles until they’re all fully kitted out Spartans. Pretty cool, and it’ll be especially fascinating to see how they’ll clear out FOBs and take on tough enemy encounters.

Halo Infinite released its campaign mode on December 8, 2021, for Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC. The cross platform beta for the Halo Infinite campaign co-op releases on July 11, 2022, and be sure to check out our other guides!