Is Hood: Outlaws and Legends Crossplay?

Hood: Outlaws and Legends just made its way to our game platforms, at least for those that have bought the game digitally before release, but is it crossplay as many players are already asking? The much anticipated PvPvE title puts four players against another team of four, with goal to steal the treasure chest of the state from the hands of the Sheriff, and return to their base with it. The concept alone screams for a competitive environment, and it is only natural to know if the active player base will be large enough to keep the action going. Crossplay always helped to large degrees with such a fact, hence why it is one of most asked questions for Hood: Outlaws and Legends. Let’s find out.

Does Hood: Outlaws and Legends have crossplay?

We are very glad to confirm that not only there is crossplay implemented into the game, but also cross-progression as well. For those that are not aware, crossplay means that any platform, being a PlayStation 4 or Xbox Series X and so on, will be able to log-in to the same server with the other even if not of the same origin. PC users will be joining teams with PlayStation users, Xbox One users with PS5 ones, you get the point. Cross-progression means that you are going to be able to take all of your saved data and account progression, from one platform to the other. Sitting in front of your PC, having some good sessions, then feeling a little tired and want to continue in a more relaxed way? Head over to your couch and PlayStation, and keep it going from there.

Both features, crossplay and cross-progression, are nowadays something that is heavily requested by the community of any big title out there. If a company can pull the trigger and implement any of these into their game, it is always a good choice. As long as they can keep on supporting it of course. On a side note, while Is Hood: Outlaws and Legends does include both mechanics, you need to note that you can’t actually invite players from another platform, into your party. This is a temporary drawback, and we will have more info about it later on. For now though, rest assured that you are going to be playing with people of all platforms, making the experience way more ‘grandiose’.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to take a look at the rest of our guides right here.

- This article was updated on:May 7th, 2021