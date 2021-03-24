Fans of co-op gaming have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of It Takes Two across multiple platforms, but will it come to Xbox Game Pass or EA Play? As an EA published title, these questions are especially relevant. But even more important is how the game focuses on co-op action with two players. Add this up and it’s the perfect game for either subscription service. So, is It Takes Two coming to Xbox Game Pass or EA Play?

Is It Takes Two Coming to Xbox Game Pass

So far there has been no official announcement of It Takes Two coming to Xbox Game Pass. This is as of this writing on March 24th, 2021. However, anything can change in the future and It Takes Two has all the makings of a fantastic Xbox Game Pass game. It’s co-op focus and casual, fun nature lends itself very well to Microsoft’s extremely popular game subscription service. It would be a solid addition to the catalog, but it seems like players will have to wait a while, if it ever does arrive. Of course, it could come to EA Play, which would also add it to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate since those two services have been joined together.

Is It Takes Two Coming to EA Play

Unfortunately there is also no official word on It Takes Two coming to EA Play either, making it so players will need to decide if buying the game is worth it for them. Neither subscription service will have the game at launch, at least that’s how it appears at this time. But with it being an EA game the odds are highly likely it will arrive on EA Play some time in the future. When it does it should also come to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at the very least. But sadly we’ll all have to wait and see if anything changes because as of now It Takes Two is not planned to come to Xbox Game Pass or EA Play.

It Takes Two arrives on March 26th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.