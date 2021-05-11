After years of fan anticipation and requests Mass Effect Legendary Edition is finally on its way to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but will it arrive on subscription services like Game Pass for Xbox or PC? That’s the question on thousands, or perhaps millions of gamers’ minds as they make their final purchasing decision. With so many options, including EA Play, which has ties into the Xbox option as well, it’s tough to figure out what to do. So here’s the answer for is Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming to Game Pass for Xbox or PC.

Is Mass Effect Legendary Edition Coming to Game Pass

One of the biggest developments in the growth of Xbox Game Pass was tying it to EA Play, the Electronic Arts exclusive subscription service. However, you don’t get full access to the EA library. They have two flavors of subscription, with a Basic and Pro tier that potential members can choose from. And that’s where the trouble comes in when it comes to Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Xbox Game Pass.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be launching on the EA Play Pro subscription tier, but not on the Basic one. Since that’s the one that also puts games out on Microsoft’s subscription service it means that at launch Mass Effect Legendary Edition won’t be on Game Pass for Xbox or PC. If you have an EA Play Pro membership then you’ll be able to play at no additional charge. However, if you have EA Play Basic or just Xbox Game Pass then you have a wait ahead of you.

No one knows how long it might take for Mass Effect Legendary Edition to be released on Xbox Game Pass or EA Play’s Basic tier, but there is a good chance it will arrive there eventually. But with having waited so long for this re-release to happen many fans likely will choose to either buy it now or jump onto the EA Play Pro subscription for a while.

That may not be the answer you wanted when asking is Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming to Game Pass for Xbox or PC, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Tons of EA games have been made available on the service, so it’s very likely that this one will eventually as well.