Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is expected to release on October 28 this year. The latest installment to the Call of Duty franchise is gearing up to be the biggest title yet from Infinity Ward after a graphics overhaul in 2019 with the capstone Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot to the series. From taking it way back to jumping far forward into the future, the Call of Duty franchise has shifted its focus all over the spectrum of warfare. But in the latest entry to the series, Modern Warfare 2 is expected to come back right where the last game in the series left off.

Some gamers are wondering not only when the game will release, but which consoles they can play the latest Call of Duty on. Will Modern Warfare 2 come to PS4 and Xbox One? Read further in this guide to find out.

Is Modern Warfare 2 Coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

In summary, yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming to the last generation of consoles including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Most of the audience and player base of the Call of Duty games are still on the older console generation. This is partly thanks to the lack of inventory for new PlayStation 5’s and Xbox Series X|S’s. Other reasons stem from the steep price point of getting a new system on top of the hefty price tag for the newest Call of Duty games.

While the game is playable on the last generation of consoles, they will pale compared to the newer hardware that has been out for quite some time now. Expect to have an inferior performance compared to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and those ultra-high-end PCs.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series Consoles, and PC.